OU amid coronavirus: Senior celebrates graduation from home on 'Today Show'

Hannah Perry

Hannah Perry surprises her parents with her cap and gown on the "Today Show" on May 1. 

 via the Today Show

An OU senior was given the opportunity to celebrate her graduation at home earlier this week on the "Today Show." 

Hannah Perry, creative media production senior, put on her cap and gown to surprise her parents, along with two other college seniors from across the country, in a segment of the "Today Show" that aired on May 1. 

The goal of the segment was to celebrate college seniors who would not have a chance to walk across the graduation stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In the video, Perry said she had always looked forward to her college graduation. 

“It has always been the number one thing I wanted in life, and knowing that it wasn’t going to happen any more was really difficult,” Perry said. 

However, her parents had a surprise for her as well. The "Today Show" had the parents write letters to their seniors, their own personal commencement speeches. 

“Your future may be delayed for a bit, but now is the time for you to go the distance and shine bright,” Perry’s mother read. “The future awaits.” 

OU plans to hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. May 8 to celebrate all graduating seniors. 

