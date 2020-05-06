OU amid coronavirus: Senior celebrates graduation from home on 'Today Show'

An OU senior was given the opportunity to celebrate her graduation at home earlier this week on the "Today Show."
Hannah Perry, creative media production senior, put on her cap and gown to surprise her parents, along with two other college seniors from across the country, in a segment of the "Today Show" that aired on May 1.
The goal of the segment was to celebrate college seniors who would not have a chance to walk across the graduation stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like so many of our graduating seniors, Hannah Perry has watched her future plans change over the past few months. But that’s not stopping her! Tune in to @todayshow tomorrow morning to help celebrate her commitment, hard work, and perseverance as a member of the #OUFamily. pic.twitter.com/mRkBP9CSQk— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 30, 2020
In the video, Perry said she had always looked forward to her college graduation.
“It has always been the number one thing I wanted in life, and knowing that it wasn’t going to happen any more was really difficult,” Perry said.
However, her parents had a surprise for her as well. The "Today Show" had the parents write letters to their seniors, their own personal commencement speeches.
“Your future may be delayed for a bit, but now is the time for you to go the distance and shine bright,” Perry’s mother read. “The future awaits.”
OU plans to hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. May 8 to celebrate all graduating seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.