You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU amid coronavirus: Sam Noble Museum holds 'Dinosaur Art Contest' for students in Oklahoma, Norman's sister cities

Dino Art Contest

A graphic for the art contest.

 via press release from Sam Noble Museum

The Sam Noble Museum in Norman is inviting preschool to 12th grade Oklahoma students to get creative in its online “Dinosaur Art Contest.” 

The virtual contest is for all Oklahoma students and students in Norman’s sister cities of Clermont-Ferrand, France; Colima, Mexico; Seika, Japan; and Arezzo, Italy. Students can submit artwork inspired by or depicting dinosaurs in the competition.

“With kids being out of school and everyone’s schedules getting flipped upside down, this would be something fun that kids could work on alone if they’re older or as a family or with a parent or guardian if they’re younger,” said Brittany Belli, marketing and public relations officer for Sam Noble Museum.

The competition had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic and entries were originally going to be on display in an exhibit at the museum, Belli said.

“We still wanted to be involved with the Norman community and Oklahoma students … and sister cities,” Belli said. “We thought (the online competition) would still be a great way to roll it out and reach people.”

Participants can choose a variety of ways to show their dinosaur, including photography, prints, paintings, drawings, sculpture, paper mâché, recyclable materials, fabric, textiles and jewelry, according to the contest guidelines.

Participants can upload their entries through an online form. The competition opened on April 13 and will run through May 10. Belli said about 100 entries have been submitted so far. All entries are then uploaded to corresponding Flickr albums online that are separated by grade level, Belli said.

Entries will be separated by grade levels and will be judged by scientists and staff from the Sam Noble Museum based on theme, creativity and overall design, Belli said.

Each grade category will have first, second and third place awards as well as best in show awards. Each sister city will also have first, second, third and best in show awards.

Winning entries will be displayed on Sam Noble Museum’s website after May 10, according to the website. 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments