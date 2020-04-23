OU amid coronavirus: Panda Express holds benefit night April 23 for Campus Activities Council

The OU Campus Activities Council is holding a benefit night at Panda Express to raise money for Howdy Week on April 23 until 9 p.m.
Panda Express will host the fundraiser for OU’s Howdy Week on April 23. The restaurant is offering drive-thru and curbside pickup to adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down OU’s campus and surrounding businesses in Norman, many fundraisers the CAC had scheduled were canceled, said Alexis Hall, Howdy Week chair and executive secretary of the CAC. Hall, a junior marketing major, said the CAC is grateful for the opportunity from Panda Express.
“Panda Express is still able to support Howdy Week and we can support their business as well,” Hall said.
Howdy Week is a week-long event hosted by the CAC during the first week of the semester. Hall said the purpose of the event is to welcome students to campus and make them feel like they belong.
“A lot of students may feel anxious or disconnected during the first week of school. (Howdy Week) provides a way students can get connected. It's a nice way to introduce students to university and get them involved,” Hall said.
If classes resume on campus in the fall, Hall said the CAC has countless ideas planned for Howdy Week. She said the CAC hopes to have free breakfast and lunch, a petting zoo, giveaways and other events.
“(We want to) welcome everyone back to campus for the first week of university … so students, faculty and staff feel like they have a home,” Hall said.
In the event classes remain online for the fall semester, Hall said the CAC plans to carry on with a virtual version of Howdy Week.
“It’s gonna be fantastic no matter what capacity we’re able to have it in. Howdy Week will happen no matter what,” Hall said.
The benefit will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 23 at Panda Express, 3281 Classen Blvd. in Norman.
