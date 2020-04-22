OU amid coronavirus: Fitness and Recreation Center to hold Spring Virtual 5k Series via app

OU’s Fit+Rec Center is hosting a virtual 5k series through its app, allowing members of the OU community to connect through fitness.
The Spring Virtual 5k Series is designed by the participant — meaning participants can run or walk in any available setting, while implementing social distancing. Anyone with an OU or OU Health Science Center email address can participate by creating or logging into their OU Fit+Rec Center account on the app, said Amy Davenport, Ph.D., OU’s director of fitness and recreation.
In the app, participants must select the “Fitness” icon and choose from the available run times in the “Virtual 5k” tab. The three 5ks can be completed on April 25-30, May 9-14 or May 23-28 and run times must be posted on the OU Fit+Rec Center website by May 1, 15 and 29 respectively.
Results will be posted on the Fit+Rec website after the individual events, Davenport said.
“This is a great way to gauge improvement,” Davenport said. “Events like the virtual runs help motivate people through goal setting ... and by seeing the times of other participants, we know we are not alone.”
Despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, OU’s Fit+Rec Center is still trying to positively impact the health of the OU community, Davenport said. Virtual events like eSports, Full Plate Living, wellness coaching, personal training and FIT classes over Zoom are a great way to stay active, Davenport said.
“Fit+Rec is exploring and implementing ideas to keep our OU community involved in their wellness during this pandemic,” Davenport said. “We can't be together, but that doesn't mean we have to be alone — there's community in knowing that others are participating, too.”
OU Fit+Rec Center events and details regarding them are located on their website.
