You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU amid coronavirus: CAC to host annual Student Film Festival through Zoom

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CAC Film Fest 2020

The poster for the Student Film Festival.

 Via CAC Instagram page.

Campus Activities Council will host its annual Student Film Fest online through Zoom on Monday, April 20.

The event will screen 10 films made by OU students as selected by the Film Series committee, according to Campus Activities Council’s instagram post

“We've got a wide variety of films ... ranging from documentaries about OU football, to black and white comedies, to horror films,” said Fawaaz Hameed, Film Series chair and chemical biosciences junior, in an email. 

The Film Fest is part of Campus Activities Council’s Film Series, which hosts eight free screenings of new films on Friday nights each semester, according to the council’s website. Past screenings include “Parasite,” “Knives Out” and “Queen and Slim.”

During the screening, there will be a poll for viewers to vote on their favorite film, Hameed said.

“Unfortunately, due to campus closure, we aren't able to use our budget for prizes, but we are going to try our best to be as creative as possible with those,” Hameed said. 

Viewers can watch the selected student film submissions for free at 5 p.m. April 20 with this Zoom link

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments