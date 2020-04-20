OU amid coronavirus: CAC to host annual Student Film Festival through Zoom

Campus Activities Council will host its annual Student Film Fest online through Zoom on Monday, April 20.
The event will screen 10 films made by OU students as selected by the Film Series committee, according to Campus Activities Council’s instagram post.
“We've got a wide variety of films ... ranging from documentaries about OU football, to black and white comedies, to horror films,” said Fawaaz Hameed, Film Series chair and chemical biosciences junior, in an email.
The Film Fest is part of Campus Activities Council’s Film Series, which hosts eight free screenings of new films on Friday nights each semester, according to the council’s website. Past screenings include “Parasite,” “Knives Out” and “Queen and Slim.”
During the screening, there will be a poll for viewers to vote on their favorite film, Hameed said.
“Unfortunately, due to campus closure, we aren't able to use our budget for prizes, but we are going to try our best to be as creative as possible with those,” Hameed said.
Viewers can watch the selected student film submissions for free at 5 p.m. April 20 with this Zoom link.
