OU amid coronavirus: 2020 College Bowl tournament to be held virtually

It's time for students to brush up on pop culture knowledge and grab a laptop, since the Campus Activities Council College Bowl will be held virtually April 23-24.
The CAC College Bowl is an annual trivia tournament where OU students can compete over questions about pop culture with their friends. The tournament is free and those who wish to compete must register by midnight on April 22. Teams already registered for the initial in-person tournament will have to re-register, said Maggie Percival, a public relations senior and college bowl chair.
The tournament will be held on Zoom and users will use the online buzzer system BuzzIn.live, which shows who buzzed first on the host’s computer, Percival said. Teams of two to six are preferred and the College Bowl will allow non-OU students to play, which is not an option for the traditional in-person tournament, Percival said.
The in-person College Bowl is a four-day event on campus traditionally held at the Thurman J. White Forum Building. The event typically has about 700 participants and requires a $5 entry fee, which gives participants t-shirts and food, Percival said.
Percival said she has been involved with the college bowl throughout her college experience and wanted to connect others who are social distancing through hosting College Bowl online.
“I think it will be really cool to see people from around campus that you are not around and I wanted to provide some form of campus at your home,” Percival said.
The virtual tournament will begin at 5 p.m. April 23 and teams will continue with the tournament unless they lose, but can play at the consolation bracket on April 24 from 5-8 p.m.
