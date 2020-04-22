You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU amid coronavirus: 2020 College Bowl tournament to be held virtually

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virtual College Bowl

The 2020 College Bowl flyer announces its shift to Zoom to accommodate for social distancing. Registration closes at midnight April 22. 

 Via CAC Facebook page.

It's time for students to brush up on pop culture knowledge and grab a laptop, since the Campus Activities Council College Bowl will be held virtually April 23-24.

The CAC College Bowl is an annual trivia tournament where OU students can compete over questions about pop culture with their friends. The tournament is free and those who wish to compete must register by midnight on April 22. Teams already registered for the initial in-person tournament will have to re-register, said Maggie Percival, a public relations senior and college bowl chair.

The tournament will be held on Zoom and users will use the online buzzer system BuzzIn.live, which shows who buzzed first on the host’s computer, Percival said. Teams of two to six are preferred and the College Bowl will allow non-OU students to play, which is not an option for the traditional in-person tournament, Percival said.

The in-person College Bowl is a four-day event on campus traditionally held at the Thurman J. White Forum Building. The event typically has about 700 participants and requires a $5 entry fee, which gives participants t-shirts and food, Percival said. 

Percival said she has been involved with the college bowl throughout her college experience and wanted to connect others who are social distancing through hosting College Bowl online. 

“I think it will be really cool to see people from around campus that you are not around and I wanted to provide some form of campus at your home,” Percival said.

The virtual tournament will begin at 5 p.m. April 23 and teams will continue with the tournament unless they lose, but can play at the consolation bracket on April 24 from 5-8 p.m. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments