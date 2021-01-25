OU alumni produce scenes for 'Celebrating America' inauguration concert

As Brandon Graves danced on the roof of Midtown Plaza Court against the OKC skyline, a team of Oklahoma creatives stood behind the camera with only a few hours to get the perfect shot.
Five Oklahomans were featured in a collection of videos of people singing and dancing along to the song “Lovely Day,” performed by Demi Lovato, during the “Celebrating America” concert on Inauguration Day. The clips were filmed by a group of Oklahoma producers, including three OU alumni, and they were created on a tight timeline.
Hillary Self, who graduated from OU in 2003, has worked in the event production and event marketing industry for 20 years. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Self moved back to Oklahoma and started reconnecting with old friends and coworkers.
Self said these industry connections are what enabled her to get involved in the project.
On the night of Jan. 18, just two days before the inauguration, Self received a text from a friend who was working on the “Celebrating America” concert, saying that they needed several videos to fill in gaps in the program.
“She told us what she needed, which was diversity, examples of different beautiful landscapes and sceneries from around America,” Self said.
After getting the text, Self began reaching out to her local contacts and creating spreadsheets late into the night. Early the next morning, the crew was on set and ready to start filming, Self said.
Ty McMahan, who graduated from OU in 2003 and now works with Fencerow Productions, was the first person Self called.
“He’s got a camera. He’s got an eye, and he’s got a crew,” Self said.
Soon, the team included another OU alum, Blake Brown, who graduated from OU in 2008 and works with Mortimer Creative, as the director of photography for the project.
Self said her production skill paired with McMahan and Brown’s cinematography enabled the team to create the videos in a short amount of time.
“Ty and Blake have a cinematographer’s brain; I have an event production spreadsheet brain,” Self said. “If you need budgets balanced, I’m your girl. If you need someone to dream up what’s going to look incredible on the big screen, that’s what these guys do.”
Because of the quick timeline, McMahan said the filming locations were limited, but the team wanted to include easily recognizable aspects of Oklahoma.
“We wanted things that were representative of Oklahoma, things that were going to be icons, locations that people from Oklahoma were going to recognize and get excited about when they saw it on screen,” McMahan said. “And then Blake was able to take that and frame it up and make it look like art.”
One of these locations was Skydance Bridge, where Brown said Sgt. Denny Medincinebird’s traditional dance and bright outfit contrasted with the hard lines and empty space of the scenery, drawing attention to the dancer. McMahan said he felt this combination exemplified Oklahoma scenery.
“You think about those landscapes in Oklahoma and then you get a sunset and whoosh, colorful and crazy,” McMahan said.
The team filmed nine clips, and five were included in the broadcast Jan. 20. Other locations included Heritage Hills, Carl Albert High School and the downtown community basketball court in OKC.
“Celebrating America” reached viewers across the country, and McMahan said he was happy to contribute to a large-scale project.
“14 million viewers is really exciting,” McMahan said. “I don’t know how often I will make something that gets that many eyeballs on it, so obviously that is super exciting.”
Brown said he enjoyed showcasing the diversity of Oklahoma and representing the state in a fun way.
“People get really fixated on one demographic or on one representation of something … and, instead of that, it’s being able to show a lot of different faces and a lot of different kinds of people with values that aren’t just this one type of value, to break down the stereotype,” Brown said.
Self said she was glad to be able to give Oklahomans some good news during the pandemic and felt that this project was able to bring some unity to the community.
“It just felt like this ember that we could rally around and maybe spark a fire again,” Self said. “And I feel like we’ve done it. The response the last couple of days has been amazing.”
