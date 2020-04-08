You are the owner of this article.
OU alumna makes viral 'potato boss' tweet, hopes to spread humor while working from home amid coronavirus

Potato Boss

Screenshot of the viral potato boss tweet.

 Via Twitter

An OU grad created the viral “potato boss” tweet, showing the humorous side of working from home.

Rachele Clegg has become internet famous after a viral tweet about her boss Lizet Ocampo accidentally using a potato filter during a video conference call and being unable to change the filter. 

Clegg, a 2016 OU graduate, currently works as a political associate for the advocacy group People For the American Way in Washington, D.C.

This tweet, posted last Monday, quickly went viral with over 945,000 likes and 223,000 retweets. 

Clegg said that she chose to tweet the event because it was hilarious and she loves to make others laugh. She said the responses to her tweet have been positive and that, with the change in everyone’s lives and schedules, keeping a sense of humor is very important.

“I think the least we can do to stay happy and motivated right now is finding something solid to laugh about,” Clegg said.

