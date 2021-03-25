Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition announces grant applications for 'public-facing' Oklahoman art projects

Oklahoman artists now have the opportunity to apply for 12 $5,000 grants intended to fund public arts projects through the Thrive Grant program.
The grants will be distributed to 12 artists by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition and will be given to projects led by artists that will be “public-facing,” the coalition announced in a press release. Given COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, these projects can also be digital.
“This has been a long-time coming,” said Alexa Goetzinger, the associate director of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.
The grants are funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which has provided over $200 million dollars in grants to various art organizations across the country, according to the press release. OVAC has been working with the foundation for over a year to plan this project, Goetzinger said.
“We are so grateful for the support the Andy Warhol Foundation has given us,” Goetzinger said.
The grants will be awarded based on applications submitted to a panel of an arts administrator, a local artist and “someone from the Regional Regranting family,” according to the press release. The panel will select applications based on if the project can be completed within a year, how it will affect the community, the potential for changing an artist’s career and “artistic merit.”
The press release also states that projects based in “non-urban communities” or featuring BIPOC artists will be prioritized in the selection process.
“We’re hoping that these grants are going to artists with career-altering ideas … that really have a community impact,” Goetzinger said.
Applications will be accepted from April 1 to June 1, and all applicants will be notified of their grant status by June 15. After one year, all projects will be completed, and there will be a project presentation event where artists receiving the next set of grants will be announced, according to the press release.
“Even if you don’t get the grant this year, apply again,” Goetzinger said. “This is potentially a decade-long project, so keep trying.”
