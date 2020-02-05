Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company accepts submissions for full-length scripts before Native American New Play Festival

The Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company is inviting indigenous playwrights to send in their scripts for a chance for their work to be read at Edmond’s 11th annual Native American New Play Festival in late June.
Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company, or OKI Theatre, is an Oklahoma City initiative that creates live performances by Native Americans, First Nations, Alaska Natives, Hawaiian Natives and Indigenous Mexicans.
“We are actively looking to bring communities together and this is part of an ongoing effort to work with and establish partnerships across the state to bring indigenous theater to new audiences,” stated Carolyn Dunn, executive director, in an email.
Indigenous playwrights can submit completed full-length scripts, which will be reviewed by a panel of Native American theater artists. Finalists will be announced in May and their scripts will be performed as a stage reading in front of the festival’s audience. The winning script will be awarded a full production.
“The judges are looking for originality of ideas,” Dunn wrote. “The Stage Reading Series is the heartbeat of the festival and begins the process for selecting next year’s featured festival production.”
The deadline for scripts is March 31, which should be submitted to OKItheatre@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.