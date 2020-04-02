You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma City Zoo introduces free online series to educate, connect people with wildlife amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Updated
Zoo Tortoises

Tortoises at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

 via OKC Zoo website

The Oklahoma City Zoo has started a new livestream series so people can still enjoy the wildlife experience during periods of social distancing. 

Due to an indefinite closure to prioritize the well-being of guests, employees and animals, the zoo has introduced an online series called “OKC Zoo @ Two.” According to a press release, videos will be posted daily at 2 p.m. on the zoo's website, along with a new live cam streaming the red panda family. The zoo is also offering caretaker chats, insider looks at wellness exams and a behind-the-scenes peek at zoo life as part of the series. 

Daily video episodes through April 5 include a variety of reptiles and amphibians showcased at “The Zoo Herpetarium Tour” on April 2, “The Nose Knows Scent Enrichment Activities” that test what kinds of smells the animals prefer on April 3, “Look at the Zoo’s Lizard Lab” on April 4 and “ZooZeum Behind-the-scenes,” a zoological and botanical experience, on April 5. 

Zoo fans can also enjoy a livestream of its red panda family, featuring two nine-month-old panda cubs. The cam will stream daily through May 1, with viewing available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as the family plays, eats and engages with caretakers. 

Episodes are posted on the zoo’s social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and its website.

