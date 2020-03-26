Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park to stream free series of performances by local artists

Scissortail Park begins a concert streaming series March 27 to provide online entertainment to Oklahomans amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite the statewide "safer-at-home" policy, Scissortail Park, Downtown Oklahoma City’s 40-acre urban park, “is still committed to bringing the community together through music,” according to a press release.
The streaming series, “Scissortail Streams,” will broadcast recorded musical performances featuring various Oklahoman artists.
Stacey Aldridge, Scissortail Park’s director of marketing and communications, said that the park’s administration will announce other upcoming artists as they are confirmed.
The weekly concerts can be viewed for free on the park’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“We decided it was important to support our community of local artists and offer them an opportunity to perform,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO and president of Scissortail Park Foundation, in the release. “We have chosen to record these artists in locations around the park instead of streaming them live to ensure the social distancing guidelines are being maintained.”
The first Scissortail Streams will feature Oklahoman Jason Scott, an Americana singer, songwriter and producer. Scott, 34, co-produced his 5-song debut EP “Living Rooms” in 2017 with Travis Linville, a fellow Oklahoman Americana artist.
Scott’s debut video will be released during the stream at 7 p.m. on March 27, according to the release. The video will be about 30 minutes long and will include several songs from “Living Rooms,” as well as from Scott’s upcoming “Castle Rock” record slated for release in September, Aldridge said.
The future performances are expected to be hosted online at 7 p.m. every week, Aldridge said.
Scissortail Park’s 40-acre Upper Park opened in September 2019 with a 30-acre Lower Park scheduled to open in 2021, for a total of 70 acres, according to Oklahoma City’s website.
The park often hosts local gatherings and concerts, including the opening performance by Kings of Leon in September 2019.
Scissortail Park currently remains open to visitors from dawn until dusk, according to the park’s website.
