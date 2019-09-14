Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park announces opening weekend line-up, Kings of Leon show, ribbon cutting

Oklahoma City's newest attraction, Scissortail Park, announced the schedule on Sept. 13 for its full grand-opening weekend.
The 70-acre, $132 million park located at the corner of South Robinson Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard opens to the public Sept. 27-29 with a weekend of festivities including food trucks, fireworks and live music from national act Kings of Leon and others.
The grand opening of the park and headlining concert was announced in June on Twitter by OKC Mayor David Holt and band Kings of Leon.
The park is part of an $805 million, debt-free capital improvement plan called MAPS 3, which is funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative from April 2010 to Dec. 2017, according to a press release.
The park features "ornamental gardens and woodlands, to a lake and boathouse, children’s playground, grand promenade, water features, outdoor roller rink, an enclosed dog park, interactive fountain and much more," according to the release.
The grand opening schedule is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 27:
At 5 p.m. concert doors open and local food trucks located on Robinson Avenue will open for concessions until 11 p.m. Available food trucks include Cutie Pies, Kona Ice, Nick's Tamales and Yum Pig.
From 6 to 6:30 p.m. the official ribbon cutting will be presented by the City of Oklahoma City on the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with performances from Broncho, Republican Hair and Kings of Leon, followed by a display of fireworks at Scissortail Lake at 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
The events continue Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with fitness classes, food trucks, live music, crafts, art contests and more.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Gold's Gym will host yoga and zumba classes on Robinson Lawn.
At 9 a.m. boat rentals open to the public at Scissortail Lake and Boathouse. Rentals will be available until 7 p.m.
At 10 a.m. on Robinson Lawn and Stage there will be a family-friendly live music event until 6 p.m.
At 11 a.m. food trucks open on Robinson Street, Game Zone presented by OKC Energy FC, Dodgers and Thunder opens on East Lake Lawn, acoustic musicians perform at Scissortail Lake and Boathouse, and kids crafts and activities will be available at the Playground and Play Pavilion.
At 11:30 a.m. local musicians Sophia Massad, Central Plains Dancers, Cavern Company and Redmen Blues Band will perform on the Love's Travel Stop stage and Great Lawn.
From noon to 4 p.m. community art installations will span various locations from Oklahoma Contemporary Arts staff and local artists.
At 5 p.m. art contest awards will be presented at the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn, followed by an evening concert from local bands Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights, Billy Jones Band and Markus James and the Wassonrai. The evening closes with fireworks at Scissortail Lake at 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
The final day of the grand opening begins at 11 a.m. Sunday with boat rentals, food trucks, Game Zone, acoustic musicians, kids activities and community art installations.
At noon a Neighborhood Showcase on Robinson Lawn will feature local choirs and dance groups including McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma, Yumare Mexican Folklorico Dancers, OK City Chorus and more.
At 5:30 p.m. OU's Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band performs on the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great lawn, followed by the OKC Philharmonic Concert at 6 p.m. The weekend closes at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.