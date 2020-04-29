You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Restaurant group reopens dining rooms for in-person service

As Oklahoma continues with the second phase of its three-phase plan for reopening, many restaurants are planning to return to in-person service while following social distancing regulations. This includes several Hal Smith restaurants like Notorious P.I.E. and Red Rock Canyon Grill.

On March 19, all Hal Smith restaurants temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Facebook post. However, this week the restaurant group is reopening several Norman and Moore restaurants for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as in-person dining starting May 1, according to a press release from the restaurant group.

Red Rock Canyon Grill in Norman opened April 27 for delivery and curbside pickup. Maxwell Limke, a manager at Red Rock Canyon Grill, said the restaurant will open on Friday for in-person dining, following regulations by distancing tables and requiring the staff to wear gloves and masks.

Another Hal Smith restaurant, Notorious P.I.E., has been open since April 28. James Clifford, the manager of the Norman restaurant, said it is currently open for curbside pickup and delivery and will allow customers to dine inside on Friday. 

“We’re reopening full service with the dining room,” Clifford said. “Of course it's six feet apart with everybody. We’re just following the rules and regulations put forth by the state.”

Other restaurants opening this week for delivery and pick-up include Charleston’s, Hollie’s Flatiron Grill and Neighborhood Jam on April 27, The Garage, Pub W and The Winston on April 28, El Huevo on April 29 and Louie’s Grill and Bar on May 1, according to the press release.

