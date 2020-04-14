Oklahoma amid coronavirus: OKC's Myriad Botanical Gardens, Scissortail Park offer free 'garden-in-place' kits

Oklahoma City's Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park are offering free seed starter kits as an educational activity for anyone to enjoy during social distancing.
While schools and public events are currently closed, the programming and horticultural staff at both Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park have partnered to distribute different “garden-in-place” kits available with supplies. Each kit offers a hands-on educational opportunity to learn about the science of gardening.
Each of the two kits currently listed on the Myriad Botanical Gardens' website includes the necessary tools to grow three individual plants. The salsa garden kit contains tomato, cilantro and sweet pepper seeds, available April 17, and the pollinator garden kit includes materials to grow zinnia, marigold and fennel plants that attract bees and butterflies, available April 24.
“Nature is always there whether for sanctuary, health or plant cultivation, '' said Maureen Heffernan, executive director for the gardens and park. “These kits are a wonderful way to introduce the simple process of starting seeds and growing plants at home.”
Each garden-in-place kit will contain one bag of soil, three biodegradable pots, seeds and seed labels, according to an instructional video by Myriad Botanical Gardens. A QR code will be attached to each kit, offering links to instructions, videos and helpful tips to ensure a successful crop.
Distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the kits will be available for drive-by pickup from 1–4 p.m. April 17 and April 24 at two OKC locations: the curb on the circle drive of Crystal Bridge Conservatory, 301 W. Reno Ave., and the boathouse entrance at Scissortail Park, 650 S. Hudson Ave.
Those interested in future events, activities and more garden-in-place kit release dates should visit Myriad Botanical Gardens’ and Scissortail Park’s websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.