Oklahoma alternative rock band announces 'the world's first space bubble concert' in Oklahoma City

The Criterion will host the the world's first space bubble concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 11.  

Oklahoma alternative rock band The Flaming Lips announced “the world’s first space bubble concert” will be held at The Criterion in Oklahoma City for two nights in December. 

The space bubble show will allow attendees to view the concert from inside a human-sized hamster ball in an effort to protect against COVID-19. Each ticket to the event will reserve one space bubble for up to three people to attend the concert in, according to the event’s website

Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips, spoke about the event in a video posted to Instagram. In the video, Coyne said attendees would be required to wear masks when not inside the space bubbles.

After months of not performing due to the pandemic, Coyne said in the video he and the band are excited to do a show for fans again. He said the bubble will allow fans to enjoy the experience of a rock show, just in a different style. 

“We still want you to get excited. We still want you to scream. We still want you to sweat,” Coyne said in the video. “We still want you to have everything that a normal concert has, you just have to do it inside of this bubble.”

The Flaming Lips are no stranger to bubbly fashion. While performing on “Fallon” in September, the band donned plastic bubbles and performed its song “God and the Policeman,” according to Consequence of Sound

According to the event’s website and Coyne’s Instagram, the performances will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City.

According to Coyne’s Instagram, more shows will be added in January since both December shows sold out so quickly. 

The Criterion has reduced its capacity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to its website. Attendees must also sign a waiver and release of liability to attend the concert.

