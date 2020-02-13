OKC Zoo offers discounted tickets online for Valentine's Day, Presidents Day weekend

The Oklahoma City Zoo will offer a 25 percent discount on general admission tickets purchased online from Feb. 14-17, spanning Valentine's Day and Presidents Day, according to a press release.
The zoo is hosting the discounted rates "to encourage Oklahomans to get outside and explore all the Zoo has to offer," according to the release.
In order for tickets to be discounted, they must be purchased online using the code, 'OKCZOO25.'
Regular general admission prices are $12 for ages 12-64, $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over, and free for children 2 or younger. Members of the military regularly receive a 50 percent discount on general admission with a valid military ID.
The zoo offers several daily "wild encounter" interactions with animal exhibits, including rhinos, elephants and sea lions, allowing attendees to interact with the animals. Additionally, attendees can ride trams to specific exhibits, feed animals, watch animal presentations and more, according to the zoo's website.
Those interested in personal zoo experiences should call 405-424-3344 for advance reservations, as the specialized tickets are limited.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday at 2000 Remington Place, Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.