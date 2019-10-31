You are the owner of this article.
OKC, Tulsa to host open casting calls for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie

"Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese, will open its second round of casting calls in Oklahoma City and Tulsa Nov. 13 and 16, respectively, for Osage Nation and Native American actors. 

A Hollywood production team will host open casting calls for indigenous men and women in in Oklahoma City and Tulsa in mid-November. 

The second casting call for "Killers of the Flower Moon" will open Nov. 13 in Oklahoma City and Nov. 16 in Tulsa, open to members of the Osage tribe or other Native American tribes for the roles of actors and extras, according to a press release

The production team is exclusively looking for men and women as speaking actors and background extras to portray Osage Nation and other Native American roles. Children 16 and under will have a future casting call date to be announced, according to the release.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on the New York Times national bestseller book of the same name by David Grann, tells the true story of the 1920s Osage Nation murders and the ensuing investigation conducted by the newly established FBI. 

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Tom White, the lead FBI agent, and Robert De Niro as William Hale, a member of the Osage Nation known as "King of the Osage Hills."

The Oklahoma City casting call is open from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Renaissance Waterford Marriott at 6300 Waterford Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa casting call is open from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Warren Place 6110 S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa.

At the casting calls, individuals will have full-length photos taken of them by production staff and will be measured by size.

The production team seeks cast members with a "fresh and natural look," so attendees are asked to not wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup. Attendees are asked to wear form-fitting clothing, such as a T-shirt and jeans. Additionally, anyone interested in being cast is encouraged to grow out their hair and eyebrows in order to be styled according to the era. 

Those interested in being extras in the film are asked to submit a current photo and contact information to kotfmcasting@yahoo.com with a subject line "KFM Extra." 

Additionally, Osage and Native American actors who cannot attend the casting call can submit a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com with the subject line "KFM Casting."

For more information about the production, contact kfmgeneral@gmail.com

