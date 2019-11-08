You are the owner of this article.
November 2nd Friday Art Walk to bring holiday-themed art, music, food to downtown Norman

2nd friday art walk

Norman Arts Council's 2nd Friday Art Walk will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 on Main Street in downtown Norman. 

 via 2nd Friday Art Walk website

Norman's 2nd Friday Art Walk will feature holiday-themed art and treats, live music, a nationally acclaimed artist and more Nov. 8. 

The Art Council's 2nd Friday Art Walk offers a free arts event for the community every month from 6–9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Norman. 

For those sticking around Norman this Friday, here's a list of events to look for on Main Street:

Holiday-themed treats:

The Social Club, STASH and the Vintage Rose will offer holiday-themed art, gifts and fun at their collective art walk events.

The Social Club, a hair salon and hand-made craft shop at 209 E. Main St., will offer handmade holiday gifts, free fall treats and a pop-up shop from 405 Brewery, who will serve its new drink "beer-tail," a mixture of beer and a cocktail.

The art walk coincides with STASH's holiday market at 412 E. Main St. The pop-up shop will offer art and handmade products available for purchase, as well as feature handcrafted vendors from across Oklahoma offering plant-based comfort food, sweet treats, craft beer, live music and the works of Norman artist Lindsey Martin, and her "series of paintings celebrating inspirational women from history through modern day," according to the art walk's website.

The Vintage Rose, a vintage and repurposed items marketplace at 219 E. Main St., will offer a holiday open house with sales, snacks and door prizes.

Live music:

Opolis, Red Brick Bar and Sergio's Italian Bistro will offer live music performances.

Opolis will feature performances free for all-ages from Omaha-based rock group David Nance Group, Philadelphia-based group Long Hots and local musicians Tim Buchanan, Tulare Dust and What A Bummer. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food and drink for sale and performances begin at 9 p.m at 113 N. Crawford.

Red Brick Bar will feature a performance by Colorado folk and bluegrass group Thunder and Rain at 7:30 p.m., followed by karaoke, at 311 E. Main St.

Sergio's Italian Bistro at 104 E. Gray will feature Latin Mojo band Armando Rivera from 8–10 p.m.

Art exhibits:

The Depot Gallery, Gallery 123, MAINSITE Contemporary Art, Resonator and Sandalwood & Sage will feature physical art exhibitions ranging from paintings, photographer, fiber art and more.

Sandalwood & Sage will feature nationally acclaimed and internationally recognized Oklahoman artist Arisha Burlingame and her exhibit "Motion & Rhythms," a mosaic of blues and jazz musicians and instruments.

"Historically, Oklahoma has been recognized for its many talented musicians and vocalists," Burlingame said in the art walk event listing. "This is an opportunity to honor and recognize the Art of Music through Mosaic, expressing the emotional impact that dance and music have culturally."

Burlingame has received awards from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism for her multicultural art.

For a full list of 2nd Friday Art Walk events, visit its website.

