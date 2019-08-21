'Notorious': New York-style pizza restaurant to open in Norman

A new restaurant selling New York-style pizza by the slice will open on Main Street on Sept. 10.
The Notorious P.I.E. will offer unique flavor combinations for pizzas, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. For customers who don’t want pizza, there will also be a selection of sandwiches, salads and appetizers, said Brandon Kistler, managing partner for Hal Smith Restaurant Group.
“It’ll be deck ovens, big, big slices ... you know, those big old slices you can fold in half, and one or two will fill you up,” Kistler said.
The more offbeat pizza flavors include "Greens, Eggs and Ham" — topped with spinach, bacon, sunny-side-up eggs and basil-garlic olive oil — and "Livin’ off the Wall," which will feature roasted cantaloupe, honey, goat cheese and salami. The vegan pizza option uses hummus as a base, Kistler said.
“We’ve got a nice variety but really, really good pizza (and a) fun environment,” Kistler said.
Kistler said slices will range from $3 to $4 and 18-inch pizzas will also be sold. Customers can also build their own pizzas.
The restaurant is owned by Hal Smith Restaurants, which owns a number of other restaurants in the Norman area, including The Garage, Neighborhood Jam and Louie’s Grill and Bar, Kistler said.
The Notorious P.I.E. is located at 305 E. Main St., next to The Garage.
