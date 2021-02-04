Not Your Average Joe opens Norman location; seeks to support adults with special needs

A new coffee shop has opened here in Norman, but it sets itself apart from the rest.
Not Your Average Joe — a coffee shop with a mission to inspire a community by supporting adults with special needs — has opened its second location on Elm Ave.
The shop's objective is to "inspire the community by including adults with special needs in the creation of exceptional coffee in an encouraging atmosphere," according to the shop’s website.
“Our community has enough icky-ness, and we’re all kind of tired of it, and this brings people together around making peoples’ worlds better,” said Tim Herbel, the executive director of the chain.
Not Your Average Joe’s menu features locally roasted, hand-crafted coffee as well as a wide variety of other interesting food items to set apart their menu from other coffee shops, including the Suspicious Sandwich, turkey clubs, salads, smoothies, Dr. Pepper cake and ice cream, and pastries.
“We didn’t want just a non-profit that’s a great story, we wanted a great business as well,” Herbel said. “People come for our story, and it’s made serendipitous because there's an exceptional product.”
Herbel also said there are many benefits to employing special needs adults in the business.
“A lot of special needs opportunities after high school are just with other special needs adults, but our employees will tell you that they want to be with everybody else, not just those with Down syndrome. They want to be included,” Herbel said.
The shop’s employees have had lots of inspiration to come here from their previous jobs and help the company become as successful as it is.
“I’ve always had a passion for this population of people, and I just remember how difficult it was getting them ready to go out and work, and there isn’t a place for them,'' said Nikki Worthley, the special needs programming manager for Not Your Average Joe.
Before coming to Not Your Average Joe, Worthley worked as a special educator in the Moore District for nine years.
“All of my students were very capable of working, and that was my inspiration to be a part of this,” Worthley said.
While the shop is soft opening for the next week, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday, but they will remain open until 10 p.m. once it fully opens. The shop is open Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it is located at 1001 Elm Ave.
