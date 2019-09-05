Norman sushi restaurant 180 Meridian Grill closes permanently

A well-known Asian restaurant in Norman has closed permanently.
180 Meridian Grill on Main Street announced its permanent closure on its website Sept. 5.
The announcement reads:
"We are sorry to announce we are no longer in business. Thank you to all our wonderful customers these many years. It has been our pleasure to serve you. We do want to remind you that you can still find excellent Asian cuisine at our parent restaurant Grand House in Oklahoma City on Classen Boulevard."
A representative from the restaurant told The Daily Sept. 5 the closure was due to the property landlord selling the building.
The restaurant originally announced its closure Aug. 19 on its Facebook page:
The restaurant also posted a sign on its front door announcing the closure, which was seen by a staffer for The Daily Sept. 3.
The restaurant was best known for its sushi and received a rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Facebook.
