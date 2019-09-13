Norman, surrounding Oklahoma areas, offer wide variety of outdoor adventures

Oklahoma is a great place for anyone who loves the outdoors. For beginners and experts alike, this list presents many great outdoor adventures in Norman and around Oklahoma. From small trails, to mountains and whitewater rapids, there are all kinds of activities for any interest.
Norman
1. George M. Sutton Wilderness Park
Located in Norman on 1920 12th Ave NE, Sutton Park is 155 acres with a trail that has multiple habitats. In the park, visitors can find a lake, prairie patches and wooded areas that surround creeks, ponds and marshes.
Sutton Park is a great place to go running, biking or walking. It is also a great place to walk a dog. Whether you have just started going on outdoor adventures or are a seasoned veteran, this place is great for all experience levels.
Information:
The park is free to the public and open 24 hours a day.
Call (405) 366-5472 or visit their website to make plans.
2. Lake Thunderbird State Park
Lake Thunderbird is a lake and wilderness park located at 13101 Alameda Dr. and offers various water activities, fishing, camping, horseback riding and hiking. On location, there are two marinas, nine boat ramps, two swim beaches, playgrounds, picnic tables and camping sites. Lake Thunderbird has activities for any interest and provides a great experience for friends and family.
Camping Prices:
RV Camping: $22-30 per night
Tent Camping: $14-19 per night
Little Axe Campground: $5 a day use fee charged per vehicle from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Information:
The park is open 24 hours, and can be reached at (405) 837-7995.
Oklahoma City
3. Martin Park Nature Center
Martin Park Nature Center includes outdoor events for all interests. It offers guided hikes, education programs and an interactive learning center. There is also a visitor center with live animals, as well as a nature learning library.
Park Hours:
Summer: April 1- Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Winter: Oct. 1 - March 31 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Information:
The addresses is 5000 W. Memorial Rd and they can be reached at (405) 297-1429.
4. Riversport
A haven for water sports and outdoor enthusiasts, Riversport activities include whitewater rapids, flatwater and whitewater kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, climbing, a zip line and more. The three locations are in the Boathouse District, Lake Overholser, and Lake Hefner. Each location provides activities for all interests.
Information:
Visit their website, or contact them at (405) 552-4040.
Yukon
5. Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge
A 1,000 acre park that provides areas for hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, and canoeing for all experience levels. The park also allows people to have a chance to see diverse groups of wildlife.
Information:
It is open all day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
They can be reached at (405) 297-3882.
Wichita Mountains
6. Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
A refuge for native and reintroduced vegetation and animals, the Wichita Mountains Refuge provides many activities for its visitors, such as wildlife watching, fishing, picnicking, camping and hiking. It has special events that include tours, talks, walks and exciting programs such as the National Wildlife Refuge Week Celebration.
Memorable Places to Visit:
Arbuckle Mountains
7. Turner Falls Park
An outdoor adventure that includes a waterfall that is 77 feet tall. There are natural swimming areas, hiking trails, camping and cabins and shelters to stay. Located within the Arbuckle Mountains, Turner Falls is a great place for outdoor activities for everyone. There are also sights for picnicking, sandy beaches and natural caves.
Prices:
Cabins - $250 summer/ $125 Winter per night for four people maximum.
Shelters - $40 per night for a six people maximum.
Campsites - $12.50 per vehicle per night plus parking admission.
8. Chickasaw National Recreation
A great area to hike, swim, picnic and boat. Many great swimming holes and small waterfalls are featured within Travertine Creek which runs right through the park. One of the popular areas is the two waterfalls called Little Niagara. Twenty-two miles of hiking trails go through the park allowing visitors to see forests, prairies, creeks and waterfalls.
Information:
Visit the Chickasaw National Recreation Area website for information, or they can be reached at (580) 622-7234.
9. Air Donkey Zipline Adventures
For the person looking for a different kind of adventure, rather than the standard hiking and camping, zip lining is a great choice. The zipline is a two hour journey across six platforms that reach 60 feet high, giving the visitor a great view of the rock formations and nature within the Arbuckle Mountains. This is a great option for anyone looking to cross zip lining off their bucket list.
Information:
Sunday: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday-Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday - closed
$75 per person
$65 Wednesday and Thursday
For reservations call (580) 369-5010.
