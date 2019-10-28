Norman's Downtown Fall Fest rescheduled to Nov. 1 due to weather

Norman's seventh annual Downtown Fall Fest will take place Nov. 1 after being rescheduled due to weather.
The festival was intended to be held Oct. 25, but was canceled due to temperatures dropping to 40 degrees. The festival posted on its Facebook page the day of the events that it was canceled, addressing questions and concerns from the community.
According to the post, the weather was worse than previous years, which caused the closure.
The rescheduled free festival is 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1 in Downtown Norman in the 100-300 blocks on East Main Street. Participants are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating, inflatables, arts and crafts, performances, dancing, food trucks and more.
Main Street will be closed to all vehicles for the festival. Attendees are recommended to park for free in the Gray Street parking lot, or pay $10 to park in First Fidelity Bank's parking lot.
All money raised from the event will go toward the non-profit's Costume Closet program to buy new costumes for children in need, according to a Facebook post.
