You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Norman restaurants: Top 5 eats within 5 minutes of OU campus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tea Cafe

Tea Cafe on Campus Corner is a place frequented by students for their popular boba tea and various caffeinated drinks. 

 Kyle Cookmeyer/The Daily

Norman is home to several local restaurants that are known for their food and atmosphere. As students return and classes start, here are some Norman favorites to help you get back into the swing of things. 

1. Tea Cafe:

The Tea Cafe is an Asian fusion restaurant that serves dishes like fried rice, miso soup and Kung-Pao chicken, as well as a wide variety of boba and milk teas. Located on Campus Corner, the cafe is a short walk from campus and is a good place to hang out with friends in between study sessions.

The restaurant has been a local favorite for years, and former OU quarterback Kyler Murray even mentioned it in his Heisman acceptance speech in 2018.

Tea Cafe is located at 788 Asp Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 

2. The Diner:

The Diner is a family-owned Tex-Mex and homestyle restaurant on Main Street. It serves tamales, burgers and pancakes, but it’s most famous for its chili.  

The local restaurant has been featured on shows such as Uncovering Oklahoma, American Diner Revival and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with Guy Fieri

With extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays, it is now a great spot to grab dinner. 

The Diner is located at 213 E. Main St. and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  

3. The Library Bar & Grill:

After a long day of studying, the Library is a good place to relax and eat. It serves traditional bar food like burgers, nachos and pretzels as well as pizza and pot roast.

The restaurant has happy hour every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close with discounts on food and drinks. 

The Library is located at 607 W. Boyd St. and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 

4. The Mont:

The Mont serves Mexican dishes like enchiladas and guacamole and American food like burgers and fried pickles. The restaurant is known for its open air patio, cheese dip and colorful drinks.   

The Mont is located at 1300 Classen Blvd. and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 

5. Cate Restaurants:

Students don’t have to leave campus to find local favorites. Cate Restaurants, which reopened last semester, is located at the heart of campus and has five different restaurants. 

Whether it’s all-day breakfast at Oliver’s, a burger from Ruthie’s, a sandwich from O’Henry’s, ramen from Sushi with Gusto or a burrito from Taco Mayo, Cate has something for everyone. 

Cate Restaurants are open every day, and the hours of each eatery can be found on the OU campus dining website.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments