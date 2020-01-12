Norman restaurants: Top 5 eats within 5 minutes of OU campus

Norman is home to several local restaurants that are known for their food and atmosphere. As students return and classes start, here are some Norman favorites to help you get back into the swing of things.
1. Tea Cafe:
The Tea Cafe is an Asian fusion restaurant that serves dishes like fried rice, miso soup and Kung-Pao chicken, as well as a wide variety of boba and milk teas. Located on Campus Corner, the cafe is a short walk from campus and is a good place to hang out with friends in between study sessions.
The restaurant has been a local favorite for years, and former OU quarterback Kyler Murray even mentioned it in his Heisman acceptance speech in 2018.
Tea Cafe is located at 788 Asp Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
2. The Diner:
The Diner is a family-owned Tex-Mex and homestyle restaurant on Main Street. It serves tamales, burgers and pancakes, but it’s most famous for its chili.
The local restaurant has been featured on shows such as Uncovering Oklahoma, American Diner Revival and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with Guy Fieri.
With extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays, it is now a great spot to grab dinner.
The Diner is located at 213 E. Main St. and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
After a long day of studying, the Library is a good place to relax and eat. It serves traditional bar food like burgers, nachos and pretzels as well as pizza and pot roast.
The restaurant has happy hour every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close with discounts on food and drinks.
The Library is located at 607 W. Boyd St. and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
4. The Mont:
The Mont serves Mexican dishes like enchiladas and guacamole and American food like burgers and fried pickles. The restaurant is known for its open air patio, cheese dip and colorful drinks.
The Mont is located at 1300 Classen Blvd. and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Students don’t have to leave campus to find local favorites. Cate Restaurants, which reopened last semester, is located at the heart of campus and has five different restaurants.
Whether it’s all-day breakfast at Oliver’s, a burger from Ruthie’s, a sandwich from O’Henry’s, ramen from Sushi with Gusto or a burrito from Taco Mayo, Cate has something for everyone.
Cate Restaurants are open every day, and the hours of each eatery can be found on the OU campus dining website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.