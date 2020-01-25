You are the owner of this article.
Norman restaurant Top Dog Classic Coneys to permanently close its doors

  • Updated
top dog classic coneys

Norman's Top Dog Classic Coneys will close permanently after its final day of business Jan. 27, according to a Facebook post. 

 via Norman Ward 3 Facebook group

Top Dog Classic Coneys, a hot dog joint on West Main Street, will permanently close after its final day of business Jan. 27, according to a post in the Norman Ward 3 Facebook group. 

Top Dog Classic Coneys post

Screenshot of a Norman Ward 3 Facebook group post announcing the closure of Top Dog Classic Coneys, a 15-year-old business on West Main Street.

The post contains a photo of a sign posted on the restaurant's door that reads:

"After over 15 years of serving our classic coneys Top Dog is announcing that we will be ceasing operations. Our last day will be Monday, January 27th. We will truly miss all of your smiling faces! All of the seating, equipment, pool table and video games are for sale (see Eric)."

Top Dog claims to be the only authentic Coney restaurant in the Oklahoma City area, according to Yelp. The business is known for its Cincinnati-style chili, "made famous in Ohio that has made Tulsa, OK the Coney Capital of the Midwest."

"This is terrible news! I grew up with Coney Islander in Tulsa, and these dogs were just as great if not better! Will truly miss Top Dog!" said Ann Mahan Borden on the Facebook post

Top Dog has not yet announced its closure on social media, as of 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

Top Dog Classic Coneys is located at 2203 W. Main St. in Merkle Creek Plaza. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 

Editor's Note: The Daily reached out to Top Dog for comment Jan. 25 and 26 and have yet to receive a response. This post will be updated as more information becomes available. 

