Norman restaurant Top Dog Classic Coneys to permanently close its doors

Top Dog Classic Coneys, a hot dog joint on West Main Street, will permanently close after its final day of business Jan. 27, according to a post in the Norman Ward 3 Facebook group.
The post contains a photo of a sign posted on the restaurant's door that reads:
"After over 15 years of serving our classic coneys Top Dog is announcing that we will be ceasing operations. Our last day will be Monday, January 27th. We will truly miss all of your smiling faces! All of the seating, equipment, pool table and video games are for sale (see Eric)."
Top Dog claims to be the only authentic Coney restaurant in the Oklahoma City area, according to Yelp. The business is known for its Cincinnati-style chili, "made famous in Ohio that has made Tulsa, OK the Coney Capital of the Midwest."
"This is terrible news! I grew up with Coney Islander in Tulsa, and these dogs were just as great if not better! Will truly miss Top Dog!" said Ann Mahan Borden on the Facebook post.
Top Dog has not yet announced its closure on social media, as of 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Top Dog Classic Coneys is located at 2203 W. Main St. in Merkle Creek Plaza. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Editor's Note: The Daily reached out to Top Dog for comment Jan. 25 and 26 and have yet to receive a response. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.