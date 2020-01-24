Norman, Oklahoma City celebrate Lunar New Year with 5 local events

Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, marks the start of the new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. This year marks the Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac. The new year begins on Jan. 25.
To mark the occasion, several places around Norman and Oklahoma City will host celebrations.
1. Chinese New Year celebration at the Price College of Business
The Chinese in Business College Association (CBCA) and Chinese Language Club will co-host a Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 28.
Ivina Tan, a management and information systems and accounting sophomore, is the event planner for the celebration. Tan said the event will feature free traditional Chinese food, a photo booth and the opportunity to create-your-own Chinese name.
“The significance of the Chinese New Year celebration is the ability for Asians in America to reconnect with our roots and cultures,” Tan said. “While also reuniting with family to celebrate traditions that bring good fortune, happiness, wealth and longevity.”
Tan said the event will also feature videos from TED-Ed that explain the history of the zodiac.
“I hope when people come to the celebration they will leave knowing a bit more about this widely known festival and with full and happy bellies,” Tan said.
All OU students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the first floor hallway of Price College of Business. There is no admission fee.
St. Andrew Lion Dance Association will perform a New Year Lion Dance show on Jan. 26 at Allure Nails and Spa of Norman. In Chinese culture, lions represent stability, courage and superiority. The lion dance is performed to chase away evil spirits and ghosts, according to Nations Online.
The event will start at 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 1712 24th Ave. NW.
3. Lunar New Year at Myriad Botanical Gardens:
The Confucius Institute at OU and THN Insurance Solutions will sponsor the Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 1 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City. Admission to the event is free.
Super Cao Nguyen, an international grocery store in Oklahoma City, will present the event, which will feature a martial arts demonstration from Golden Tiger Martial Arts studio, an origami workshop from Malcolm Zachariah, and a lion dance performed by the Hung Viet Lion Dancers. The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 at 301 W. Reno Ave, Oklahoma City.
4. Lunar New Year at Lavy Nail Lounge
Lavy Nail Lounge will celebrate its one year anniversary and the Lunar New Year on Jan. 25. There will be a traditional dragon dance performance, food and drinks.
In Chinese culture, dragons symbolize fertility, wisdom and imperial authority. The dragon dance is performed to bring good luck to people, according to Nations Online.
The festival begins at 9:30 a.m., with the dragon dance at 2:30 p.m., on Jan. 25 at 11806 S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.
5. Lunar New Year at Tokyo Moon
Japanese sushi restaurant Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City will host a lion dance for Lunar New Year on Jan 25. Free food will be offered to festival-goers.
Children ages 10 and under will receive traditional red envelopes for good luck. Red envelopes represent wishes for a safe and peaceful year, according to China Highlights.
The event is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 7001 W. Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.
