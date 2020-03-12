You are the owner of this article.
Norman Music Fest will announce the future of the festival amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus (copy)
via U.S. Department of State

Norman Music Fest may join the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus.

Around 11 a.m. on March 12, the festival’s Twitter account announced they would have a forth-coming announcement about the future of the upcoming annual April music event that could draw a crowd of anywhere from 13,000 to 750,000, according to a previous attendance report from the Norman Transcript. 

At 10 a.m. the Norman Downtowners Association announced it was meeting with the Norman Music Fest team to discuss the effect of the virus on the festival and other local events. 

This comes after a series of closures to university campuses and events due to the spread of the coronavirus, or covid-19. Among recent festivals to cancel or reschedule its gatherings are Austin’s SxSW, Coachella and RuPaul’s DragCon. Additionally, major films and tv shows have rescheduled shooting locations and even postponed premieres. 

On March 9, Josh Boydston, associate director of Norman Arts Council, which organizes the festival, said in an email that the council was consulting with the city and county health officials on the matter, but were “presently proceeding with the festival as planned.” 

The festival has been an annual fixture in Norman since 2008, bringing national headliners such as Beach Fossils, Soccer Mommy, Ra Ra Riot and Portugal the Man. The 2020 event is scheduled for April 23-25 in downtown Norman.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sam Tonkins contributed to this report. 

