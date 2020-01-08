You are the owner of this article.
Norman Music Fest releases 2020 festival headliners, Spotify playlist

NMF 2020 headliners

Norman Music Fest released the names of 17 headlining bands for its 13th annual music festival April 23-25.

 via Norman Music Fest Twitter

Norman Music Fest released the names of 17 headlining bands for the 13th annual festival in downtown Norman April 23–25. 

Norman Music Fest is a free, three-day music festival that features musical groups from an array of genres, locations and levels of acclaim performing in indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Norman every April. 

The festival began in 2008 as a one-day festival with 13,000 attendees and grew to 75,000 attendees by 2015, according to the Norman Transcript. Former headliners include Beach Fossils, Tune-Yards and Ra Ra Riot

In a Twitter post at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8, the festival released the names of 17 bands that will perform all three days of the April event.

The post also said the festival is updating its VIP program and asks interested individuals to sign up for more information on the music fest's website.

The released lineup is as follows:

Thursday, April 23: (Sandy) Alex G

Friday, April 24: Greet DeathFlock of PigsLando ChillMETZ and No Sun 

Saturday, April 25: Bartees Strange, The Drums, Hosty, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, Kat Lock, Kero Kero Bonito, Mannequin Pussy, MIKE, Radkey, TWIGGS and Y La Bamba

The festival released its official Spotify playlist on Jan. 9 with 40 of the headliners' hit songs:

Editor's note: More headliners have yet to be released. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Correction: This story was updated at 1:32 p.m. Jan. 9 to reflect the correct amount of time the festival has been operational. 

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily.

