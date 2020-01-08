Norman Music Fest releases 2020 festival headliners, Spotify playlist

Norman Music Fest released the names of 17 headlining bands for the 13th annual festival in downtown Norman April 23–25.
Norman Music Fest is a free, three-day music festival that features musical groups from an array of genres, locations and levels of acclaim performing in indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Norman every April.
The festival began in 2008 as a one-day festival with 13,000 attendees and grew to 75,000 attendees by 2015, according to the Norman Transcript. Former headliners include Beach Fossils, Tune-Yards and Ra Ra Riot.
In a Twitter post at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8, the festival released the names of 17 bands that will perform all three days of the April event.
And here... we... go!#NMF2020 headliners include @thedrumsforever, @KeroKeroBonito, @lando_chill, @flockofpigs, @METZtheband, @SANDYalexg, @katlockyall and more!We're gonna revamp the VIP experience too. Sign up to get more info https://t.co/uiaMzHbhhc pic.twitter.com/sZPcEx3CKd— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) January 8, 2020
The post also said the festival is updating its VIP program and asks interested individuals to sign up for more information on the music fest's website.
The released lineup is as follows:
Thursday, April 23: (Sandy) Alex G
Friday, April 24: Greet Death, Flock of Pigs, Lando Chill, METZ and No Sun
Saturday, April 25: Bartees Strange, The Drums, Hosty, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, Kat Lock, Kero Kero Bonito, Mannequin Pussy, MIKE, Radkey, TWIGGS and Y La Bamba
The festival released its official Spotify playlist on Jan. 9 with 40 of the headliners' hit songs:
Editor's note: More headliners have yet to be released. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Correction: This story was updated at 1:32 p.m. Jan. 9 to reflect the correct amount of time the festival has been operational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.