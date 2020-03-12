Norman Music Fest postpones annual festival to August

After six hours of waiting, the team behind Norman Music Fest has announced the annual festival will be postponed from April to August due to coronavirus concerns.
At 11 a.m. March 12, the festival announced on Twitter it would release a forthcoming statement about the status of Norman Music Fest amid the recent university, festival and other event cancelations nationwide.
The statement, released at 5 p.m., says the festival will be moved from late April to August 27-29.
A statement from Team NMF: pic.twitter.com/cCmtXmN48F— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) March 12, 2020
According to the statement, Norman Music Alliance, organizer of the festival, has been in contact with city and health officials and local leaders about ongoing coronavirus concerns. It was determined that it would be unsafe to hold the festival in April.
"Given the nature of the festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands from across the region...we've collectively concluded that the festival presents a significant health risk to the greater community and ultimately the best option for...everyone that comes to together to make this wonderful, free festival happen," the statement reads.
In the statement, the festival team said they "hope that all who planned on joining us in April will be able to join us in August, instead."
The festival team will post further updates about the lineup and more, according to the post.
The Daily reached out to Joshua Boydston, associate director of Norman Arts Council, at 11:30 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. and has yet to receive a response.
Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
