Norman Music Fest announces 2020 festival headliners

Norman Music Fest announced the names of the headlining bands for the 12th annual festival in Downtown Norman April 23-25.
In a Twitter post at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 the festival released the names of 17 bands who will perform all three days of the April event.
And here... we... go!#NMF2020 headliners include @thedrumsforever, @KeroKeroBonito, @lando_chill, @flockofpigs, @METZtheband, @SANDYalexg, @katlockyall and more!We're gonna revamp the VIP experience too. Sign up to get more info https://t.co/uiaMzHbhhc pic.twitter.com/sZPcEx3CKd— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) January 8, 2020
The post also said the festival is updating its VIP program, and asks interested individuals to sign up for more information on its website.
The released lineup is as follows:
Thursday, April 23: (Sandy) Alex G
Friday, April 24: Greet Death, Flock of Pigs, Lando Chill, METZ and No Sun.
Saturday, April 25: Bartees Strange, The Drums, Hosty, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, Kat Lock, Kero Kero Bonito, Mannequin Pussy, MIKE, Radkey, TWIGGS and Y La Bamba.
Editor's Note: More headliners have yet to be released. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.