Norman Music Fest announces 2020 festival headliners

NMF 2020 headliners

Norman Music Fest releases the names of 17 headlining bands for its 12th annual music festival in Downtown Norman April 23-25.

 via Norman Music Fest Twitter

Norman Music Fest announced the names of the headlining bands for the 12th annual festival in Downtown Norman April 23-25. 

In a Twitter post at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 the festival released the names of 17 bands who will perform all three days of the April event.

The post also said the festival is updating its VIP program, and asks interested individuals to sign up for more information on its website.

The released lineup is as follows:

Thursday, April 23: (Sandy) Alex G

Friday, April 24: Greet DeathFlock of PigsLando ChillMETZ and No Sun

Saturday, April 25: Bartees Strange, The Drums, Hosty, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, Kat Lock, Kero Kero Bonito, Mannequin Pussy, MIKE, Radkey, TWIGGS and Y La Bamba.

Editor's Note: More headliners have yet to be released. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.  

