Norman library to screen classic films, hold discussions each Monday as part of March film series

Norman Public Library Central will host a film viewing and discussion each Monday night this month as part of a March film series.
The series aims to help people gain cinematic knowledge about classic Hollywood films. A guest speaker from OU will introduce each film and lead a discussion afterward.
Special guests include Carolina Rueda, film and media studies assistant professor; Victoria Sturtevant, film and media studies associate professor and associate dean for academic programs; and Sunrise Tippeconnie, Navajo and Comanche filmmaker and film and media studies lecturer. Tippeconnie has had numerous short films featured in festivals across the nation.
The schedule features “Bicycle Thieves” (1948) on March 9, “Obit” (2016) on March 16, “The Gold Rush” (1925) on March 23 and “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014) on March 30.
“Our lineup for March is intentionally electric, and we hope our patrons are just as excited about it as we are,” said Lunden England, a library associate for the Norman Public Library who booked the film series along with a coworker.
A new film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. each Monday throughout March. The event is open to the public and will take place in the Norman Public Library Central at 103 W. Acres St. in the Redbud Room.
