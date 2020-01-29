Norman Firehouse Art Center displays annual 'Healing Studio' exhibit featuring art therapy projects

Firehouse Art Center’s annual “Healing Studio” exhibition will display community art until Feb. 22.
The annual exhibition highlights artworks from local community members who participate in Firehouse’s weekly Healing Studio program, which allows individuals with various learning and physical disabilities to engage with therapeutic art projects, according to a press release.
Since 2007, the program and annual exhibition has featured students who experience feelings of isolation that use their art to build social and personal confidence, said Douglas Elder, executive director.
“This is the one place where many of the students come each week and may be the only place where they feel a part of our community,” Elder said.
The Healing Studio allows participants to work on personal projects in a studio with guidance from staff, according to the program’s website.
“It is a therapeutic class where individuals can create and express themselves in a safe environment,” Elder said. “We have found that all of our students have benefited from the production of art and the therapeutic values that are apparent within creating original works.”
The "Healing Studio" exhibit is currently on display from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays until Feb. 22 at Norman Firehouse Art Center, 444 S. Flood Ave.
