Norman Film Fest to host free drive-in movie night at Norman Public Library Central

Norman Film Fest will host a free drive-in movie night Friday, March 26 at the Norman Public Library Central featuring “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”
Andrew J. Coulter, executive director of Norman Film Fest, said the drive-in is a safe way to go out and watch movies.
“This is the first time we ever tried anything like this, so it’s going to be a learning experience for us and the moviegoer,” Coulter said. “But we are excited to bring another form of entertainment to Norman.”
The event will be similar to a drive-in movie theater, where the audience will drive their car to the lot, tune their radio to receive the audio and watch the film on the big screen from their vehicle.
Coulter also said there are ways to help support the organization at the event and online.
“We will have donation buckets and ways to donate online shown before and after the movie on the screen, which help us expand and bring new and fun movie and film experiences to Norman,” Coulter said.
Norman Film Fest has held several events in the past, including virtual film showings, a silent auction and trivia nights, according to their Facebook page.
Coulter said that the Norman Film Fest doesn’t want to show mainstream movies but instead wants to bring audiences movies that they would have to search for. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is a 2016 comedy adventure from director Taika Waititi about a boy and his foster father who become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” will start at 7:30 p.m. March 26th, and more information can be found on the library’s Facebook page. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.