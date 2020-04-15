Norman business to host free online game night, aims to build community

Norman’s Third Space is continuing to create community beyond its in-person space by hosting a virtual game night tonight.
The event will be hosted via Google Hangouts from 6-9 p.m. April 15 and can be joined through this link. Various Jackbox games — virtual party games including Drawful, Fibbage, Bidiots and Split the Room — will be featured, said Jacque Braun, one of Third Space’s co-founders.
The main game screen will be displayed by the host using the share screen feature on Google Hangouts. People can play along on their mobile devices using this website, according to Jackbox Games.
Guests will need both a computer and mobile device to play along and it is recommended they use a microphone, like the one in earbuds, to allow for conversation, Braun said.
Third Space’s goal is to build community in Norman, as it offers coworking spaces, various workshops and private office spaces. Memberships that allow access to the coworking space are free of charge in order to promote inclusivity and collaboration, according to Third Space’s website.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Third Space has been unable to host events. As they transition from in-person game nights to their first virtual one, Third Space’s founders see this as an opportunity to bring members and guests together, even if it’s not in their space, Braun said.
If people show enough interest, Third Space hopes to continue hosting game nights regularly. Braun said it is events like this that help people realize how community, even if it is simply virtual, is important now more than ever.
“(At Third Space), our podcasters like to call it physical distancing rather than social distancing,” Braun said. “I know that some are having a difficult time with this new reality … (but) when you know you have people to rely on for help, encouragement or even just a laugh, you feel less isolated and more connected to the world.”
Third Space announces new events on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
