Norman business holds fundraiser for OU domestic violence survivor

The Fix drinks

The ocean water tea and the cheesecake shake are known as the Ally Combo at The Fix Energy and Nutrition Lounge. 

 Via The Fix Instagram page

When the co-owners of The Fix Energy and Nutrition Lounge in Norman heard about the domestic violence story of a pregnant OU freshman, they knew they had to jump into action. 

After learning of domestic violence survivor Ally Stephens’ story, The Fix’s owner Trevor Hubble said he and co-owner Paul Gayanich started a fundraising initiative to raise money for Stephens.

Hubble said The Fix opened in Norman about four weeks ago, and Stephens had visited the shop numerous times. One of Gayanich’s high school friends was killed by a domestic abuser, so Hubble said Stephens’ story was particularly moving. 

In response, Hubble and Gayanich — with the help of the other co-owners Leo Roberts, Bri Lovely, Skyler Bates and Hannah Gleason  — set up a special fundraiser in honor of Stephens. While brainstorming what to do for the fundraiser, Hubble said he called Stephens to ask her what her favorite drink was. 

Now, the cheesecake shake — adorned with purple sprinkles for domestic violence awareness — and the ocean water tea are known as the Ally Combo. Hubble said all proceeds from the business on Nov. 1 were donated to Stephens. 

In addition to the Nov. 1 fundraiser, The Fix is also currently selling shirts that read “Real Strong Women #IStandWithAlly.” Hubble said all proceeds from the shirts will be donated to Stephens to help her on her recovery journey.  

“It’s been pretty awesome to see the interaction we've had with everyone coming in,” Hubble said. “The response was awesome."

Those interested in purchasing a shirt can contact The Fix on Instagram or Facebook, or donate in person at The Fix 2100 W. Lindsey St.

“What happened to (Stephens) was unacceptable. It's hard to wrap your head around how someone could do that,” Hubble said. “Sometimes people have bad things happen to them and you have to be there for them.”

