Norman Arts Council seeks artists for public park project scheduled to open in 2020

The Norman Arts Council is accepting submissions for a public art project at a new local park that will open next year. 

The arts council promoted a call-out for artist submissions on its Twitter account Sept. 24:

Ruby Grant Park is part of a project initiated by a group of Norman citizens, Norman Forward, which was approved by the Norman City Council in 2015. The 150-acre park is scheduled to open to the public in September 2020 at Franklin Road and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman, according to a press release.

The art project will be a permanent outdoor display to encourage park-goers of all ages to explore and stimulate curiosity with physical interaction, according to the release. 

Submissions are open to professional artists with experience in public art projects. The selected artist will be allocated a budget of $40,000 for the cost of design and installation. 

Artists are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume, samples of previous work and references on the arts council's website by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11. 

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

