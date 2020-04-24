You are the owner of this article.
Norman Arts Council invites local artists, families to contribute art to Sutton Wilderness Park chalk wall

Chalk Wall

The Norman Arts Council's Temporary Chalk Wall Project invites members of the community to sign up to create chalk art on a Sutton Park wall.

 Via Norman Arts Council website

Norman Arts Council is inviting community members to get some fresh air and express their creativity with chalk murals around a local park. 

Norman families and artists can register to create chalk murals on the retaining wall around Sutton Wilderness Park along Rock Creek Road with approval from the Norman Arts Council, according to the organization’s website

Participants must sign up on Norman Arts Council’s website with a description of the mural they want to draw. Norman Arts Council will assign approved participants a date and time to work on their murals to follow social distancing orders, according to the website

There are 35 available 10-foot sections of wall for artists to work with, and artists must supply their own materials, according to the website. The artwork must be appropriate for all ages. 

The artwork will remain up until cleaned for other people to participate or the chalk fades away, according to the website

Participants can register on the event’s SignUpGenius

