Norman art scene provides OU students with events, community changes

With classes back in session at OU, Norman welcomes new and old students with events for every interest. From art to music, here is a list of upcoming events and changes in the Norman art community.
1. New Art Installations
A 45-foot sculpture “Unbound” by Paul Cocksedge was unveiled this summer to introduce the community to the new Norman Library Central. The sculpture is made out of bright, anodized aluminum, rolled into paper like sheets and represents the connection between the Oklahoman environment and the library itself. Cocksedge aims to inspire readers who come to the library, according to Norman Arts.
You can find the sculpture in front of the main entrance of the library, located at 103 W. Acres St. More information can be found on the Norman Arts Council website.
Another new art exhibit will be on campus in the School of Visual Arts' Lightwell Gallery.
"Sentientia," a ceramic sculpture collection by assistant professor Jamie Bates Slone will open at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 with an artist talk in room 205 of the School of Visual Arts. The exhibition will be open until Sept. 6. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release.
2. Museum Mixer
The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host “Impressionism,” a media mixer with a painting demonstration class from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. Supplies for the class will be provided, and participants will be able to take home all painting materials. The price is $35 for members and $50 for non-members.
The event includes a tour of the Weitzenhoffer Collection and current exhibition “Between the Isms,” as well as providing a French picnic with food and champagne, according to a press release.
3. Museum Gallery Closures
Some of the galleries offered at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will close for re-installation construction during August and September.
The first floor of the Lester Wing and first and second floor of the Stuart Wing closed earlier this month. The records gallery and Icon collection closes Sept. 8. All Galleries will re-open Oct. 4, according to a press release.
4. Mini Fall Festivals:
Second Wind Coffeehouse will host a mini fall festival for music and art lovers alike. The event includes live music, art displays, an open mic and food trucks. Events start at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 24.
The performing acts are:
Friday:
Useless Randy at 6 p.m.
Death By Knowledge at 7 p.m.
Rozlyn Zora Melton at 8 p.m.
Pretty Well at 9 p.m.
Saturday:
Art Premiere & Open Mic at 10 a.m.
Optional Hypocrisy at 4 p.m.
Spinster at 5 p.m.
The Opolis also plans to host a mini fall music festival called "Summerdaze 2.0" on Aug. 30 and 31. The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with performances inside and outside the venue at 113 N. Crawford, until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Performances pick up again at 4 p.m. on Saturday with performances until midnight. Tyson Meade, Laine, Mad Honey, Smokey Motel, Spinster and Burl are among the artists performing. A full line-up is available online.
5. Summer Breeze Concert Series
The Depot will offer a free concert series for friends and families in Norman. The concerts have been offered throughout the summer and will continue until the end of August. The events are at Lions Park starting at 7:30 p.m.
Homegrown Volume I, a diverse group of Oklahoma musicians, will perform the series’ last concert Aug. 25.
UPDATE: This article was updated at 2:54 Aug. 20 to reflect two new upcoming events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.