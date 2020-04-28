Norman amid coronavirus: Norman Music Festival sets new dates, uses Twitter comedy to commemorate original dates

Norman Music Fest has taken to Twitter with comedy to highlight what would have been the original weekend of the festival.
The festival has been postponed to Aug. 27-29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the festival's official statement.
The person behind the festival’s account tweeted on April 23 — the original starting date of the festival — that they felt like “there was something I was supposed to do today” followed by a playlist of past Norman Music Festival performers.
I can't help but think there was something I was supposed to do today........?— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) April 23, 2020
The original headliners for Norman Music Fest included Drums, Mannequin Pussy, Kero Kero Bonito and Y La Bamba. Information about the lineup for the postponed festival has not yet been released.
Norman Music Fest tweeted on April 25 about the Norman Music Fest of “another dimension” and a request for people to “hope for this good weather” and to “stay inside.”
Per NMF fashion the Main Stage is running late in another dimension— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) April 25, 2020
We just gotta hope for this good weather for Aug 27-29 OK guys and stay inside don't get anyone sick let's not have a round 2 of this shit— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) April 25, 2020
The account also tweeted on April 25—what would have been the final day of the festival—in celebration of “another NMF for the books.”
The NMF after parties are about to start so please party responsibly!And by responsibly I mean Zoom.And by Zoom I mean let's all just go to bed.Another NMF for the books!— Norman Music Festival (@NormanMusicFest) April 26, 2020
More information about the new lineup and festival details will be available in the coming months, according to the festival's official statement.
