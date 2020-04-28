You are the owner of this article.
Norman amid coronavirus: Norman Music Festival sets new dates, uses Twitter comedy to commemorate original dates

  • Updated
Bison Witches stage

The Bison Witches stage sits empty on April 23. The annual Norman Music Festival was originally scheduled for this weekend.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

Norman Music Fest has taken to Twitter with comedy to highlight what would have been the original weekend of the festival. 

The festival has been postponed to Aug. 27-29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the festival's official statement

The person behind the festival’s account tweeted on April 23 — the original starting date of the festival — that they felt like “there was something I was supposed to do today” followed by a playlist of past Norman Music Festival performers. 

The original headliners for Norman Music Fest included Drums, Mannequin Pussy, Kero Kero Bonito and Y La Bamba. Information about the lineup for the postponed festival has not yet been released. 

Norman Music Fest tweeted on April 25 about the Norman Music Fest of “another dimension” and a request for people to “hope for this good weather” and to “stay inside.” 

The account also tweeted on April 25—what would have been the final day of the festival—in celebration of “another NMF for the books.”

More information about the new lineup and festival details will be available in the coming months, according to the festival's official statement. 

