Norman amid coronavirus: Guestroom Records sells T-shirts to encourage social distancing, raise money for employees

Stay Home Shirts

Guestroom Records is selling a T-shirt designed by local artist Joshua Boydston that reads, “Stay home. Spin records.” 

Guestroom Records is selling merchandise to raise money for an employee relief fund and to encourage people to practice social distancing. 

Since the annual Norman Music Festival was postponed until August due to the pandemic, Guestroom Records has begun selling unique T-shirts to influence the public to listen to music from home. The merchandise includes a T-shirt designed by local artist Joshua Boydston that reads, “Stay home. Spin records.” 

Boydston is an OU alumnus, the associate director of the Norman Arts Council and a member of the Norman Music Alliance. Boydston also books artists for the Norman Music Festival, according to his Twitter bio

“As much as we want to see our customers again, we want everyone to be safe,” said Will Muir, Guestroom employee of 12 years and currently the only full-time employee. “We really do want people to stay home and keep staying home. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”  

Guestroom Records closed to the public on March 17 and has seen a 95 percent drop in sales, which is why a portion of proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go toward a relief fund for employees, Muir said.

“We have a staff of 8 people. Six are normally full-timers,” he said. “Some have chosen to stay off the schedule, and some are working one shift per week. All of our staffing changes are a result of the slow-down and closure due to the virus.” 

The company has been delivering and shipping orders each day from both its OKC and Norman locations. Starting this Friday, the store will begin curbside pickup for phone orders, Muir said.

The “Stay home. Spin records.” T-shirt is available for purchase on the Guestroom Records website for $20. 

