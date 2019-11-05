Niall Horan to perform show in Tulsa in 2020

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will make a stop in Oklahoma as part of his North American tour in May 2020.
Horan and British openers Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher will stop in Tulsa for Horan's "Nice to Meet Ya" tour at 7 p.m. May 13 at the BOK Center, according to a press release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 online. Advance purchase tickets will open for Citi bank card members from 10 a.m. Nov. 6 until 10 p.m. Nov. 7.
All online ticket purchases for U.S. shows include a free physical CD per ticket, according to the release.
Horan's "Nice to Meet Ya" tour will span the U.S. and Canada. The first leg of the tour was announced in a press release with shows from April to May 2020 in 13 states and Washington D.C., as well as Toronto, Canada. Additional dates will be added soon, according to the release.
"Nice to Meet Ya" is Horan's first single from his upcoming album and has more than 35 million combined global streams, according to the release. The single is now streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tidal and Google Play.
