You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Niall Horan to perform show in Tulsa in 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Niall Horan

Niall Horan will perform a concert in Tulsa on May 13 at the BOK Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

 via Dean Martindale

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will make a stop in Oklahoma as part of his North American tour in May 2020.

Horan and British openers Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher will stop in Tulsa for Horan's "Nice to Meet Ya" tour at 7 p.m. May 13 at the BOK Center, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 online. Advance purchase tickets will open for Citi bank card members from 10 a.m. Nov. 6 until 10 p.m. Nov. 7.

All online ticket purchases for U.S. shows include a free physical CD per ticket, according to the release.

Horan's "Nice to Meet Ya" tour will span the U.S. and Canada. The first leg of the tour was announced in a press release with shows from April to May 2020 in 13 states and Washington D.C., as well as Toronto, Canada. Additional dates will be added soon, according to the release.

"Nice to Meet Ya" is Horan's first single from his upcoming album and has more than 35 million combined global streams, according to the release. The single is now streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tidal and Google Play.

Tags

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments