New shop in Norman to host grand opening, to offer traditional Mexican treats, gourmet shaved ice

A new Norman shop offering traditional Mexican treats and gourmet shaved ice will host its grand opening Wednesday.
Addi’s SugaShack will open at noon March 24 in Robinson Crossing Shopping Center. The menu will feature hot and cold items that will provide customers with a sweet or savory experience.
Erica Gomez, the owner of Addi’s SugaShack, said the idea of the food shop was born after talking to her husband about the struggles they faced when they went to college without savings or a college fund. They wanted to open a business that would help put their kids through college.
“This was kind of our way to start something that would allow us to put up for the kids for college and also a place where they would be able to come in and work, and we could work around their schedules for school if that was something that they wanted to do in the future,” Gomez said.
Gomez said Addi’s SugaShack was originally a snow cone stand located in Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City, but they recently moved to a storefront location in Norman at the Robinson Crossing Shopping Center.
“When I saw the building, I knew it had so much potential to be some of the things that I had in mind for the actual storefront,” Gomez said. “I wanted it to be a place where we could incorporate my daughter's art and make it a welcoming place.”
The inspiration for the menu of Addi’s SugaShack started when Gomez tried elotes en vaso — corn in a cup — and fruit cups for the first time when she visited her husband’s family in Houston.
Gomez said she wanted to bring traditional Mexican treats and shaved ice to Norman because not a lot of places in the area sell those options.
Addi’s SugaShack, located at 1228 N Interstate Drive, will be open 12-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and will close Sundays and Mondays for customers to book the shop for events.
“I want people to come in and feel welcomed and know that they're gonna have a really good customer service experience ... that they're going to be able to see a lot of different flavors and a lot of different unique topping options,” Gomez said.
