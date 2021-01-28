New Campus Corner bakery to celebrate grand opening Friday

A bakery on Campus Corner will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, Jan. 29, with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and a raffle drawing.
Shell Belle’s Bakery Cafe first opened in July of 2020 to a campus emptied by the pandemic. While business was slow, Shelley Hall — the owner and founder — worked hard with her staff to keep the doors open and the lights on.
“I have a great crew at the bakery. I’m thankful for them,” Hall said.
Hall opened the bakery after her experience at an entrepreneurship program in Moore in late 2013. There, she was inspired to open a bakery of her own, Hall said. She moved on to learn how to be pastry chef at Platt College in Oklahoma City and quickly started planning her business.
The name “Shell Belle’s Bakery Cafe” originates from a nickname Hall was given as a child, she said.
“I don’t even remember who it was that first called me that,” Hall said. “But when I tried to come up with a name for the bakery, I kept coming back to it.”
When the bakery first opened, it had only been a few months since students and faculty were sent home for the rest of the semester, but Hall said she was determined to start the business strong.
“It was scary,” Hall said. “But it was like ‘we either do this now or it won’t happen at all.’”
The bakery has been operating since the first opening, slowly expanding its menu and establishing its atmosphere. It now offers students, staff, and faculty a 10 percent discount to help not just the business, but the customers as well.
While the menu first began with just baked goods and a few drinks, it has expanded far beyond that. It now serves a range of coffee and tea-based beverages, soda, gluten-friendly and vegan baked goods, and sandwiches. Hall also said the bakery is currently working to add biscuits and gravy as a Sunday special to the menu.
“I love everything we have. That’s why we have it,” Hall said.
Much of the food is made from locally-sourced ingredients, Hall said. The espresso beans are from Prelude Coffee Roasters, a business in OKC, and the drip coffee beans are from Norman’s own Yellow Dog Coffee. Even the soda is local, bought from OKC Soda Co.
The environment of the shop is also always expanding, Hall said, but it is centralized around one kind of place: “grandma’s kitchen.”
“It’s a place where everyone is welcome and everyone is loved,” Hall said. “There’s always a seat.”
The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 29, and the bakery will be celebrating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 331 White St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.