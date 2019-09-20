You are the owner of this article.
2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art Showcase to feature original pieces by students, local artists

The Hispanic Heritage Month Art Showcase opens to the public in the Architecture Library Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. and will remain open until Oct. 20.

An art exhibition highlighting local Latino artists will open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Sigma Lamda Beta and OU Libraries is set to host the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art Showcase in the Architecture Library. The exhibit highlights works of art of varying mediums by local Latino artists. 

The month-long exhibit will be open until Oct. 20 in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be an opening reception Friday at 6 p.m. where the artists will talk to the public about their artworks. The reception will also provide free beverages and snacks. 

A majority of the artists featured are OU students, but submissions were open to all local artists, including high school students, said German Gallardo, psychology senior and Sigma Lambda Beta president. 

One of the art works, “A Beautiful Mess” by a local high school student Lliana Barrientos, discusses mental health through oil paint on canvas and is a particularly “powerful piece,” Gallardo said. 

“It ties into mental illness and stress and how at the end of the day, life’s kind of a beautiful mess and you learn to appreciate it,” Gallardo said. “We’re happy to have it for the showcase.”

Gallardo said the showcase is open to all, regardless of national origin or background.

“We believe it’s significant to the OU campus,” Gallardo said. “We really want to outreach outside of our circles, and exposing the showcase to people who aren’t in contact or familiar with hispanic people.”

The exhibit will be open in the Architecture Library, connected to Gould Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday until Oct. 20.

