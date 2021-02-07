Native Oklahoman filmmaker, Taika Waititi receive green light for new FX series

Sterlin Harjo used to throw legendary Halloween parties that he said “people still talk about” at his house on Jenkins Avenue. A few years later, he found himself seated at a dinner table in New York City with none other than esteemed actor and Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford.
Harjo, an OU Film and Media Studies graduate, said his first foray into the big league of movie directors was a surreal experience. He had just screened his film at Sundance and was enjoying shop talk with Redford and his friend — a not-yet-famous director — Taika Waititi.
Harjo said although he was receiving recognition, he was barely making a living as a filmmaker and had to ask Waititi to pay for his lunch earlier that day
“I thought, ‘How weird is it that I’m being celebrated, and my films are being celebrated, but I can’t afford the tab,’” Harjo said.
Harjo, a Seminole and Creek filmmaker from Holdenville, Oklahoma, said finding work is difficult for everyone in the industry — but for Native people, it’s close to impossible. He said he and Waititi initially bonded over their respective Indigenous identities and the struggles they faced in Hollywood.
“He wasn’t the biggest director in the world when I met him,” Harjo said. “He’s like a brother to me.”
Harjo and Waititi maintained their friendship over the years and are currently developing a series for the FX network — “Reservation Dogs.” Harjo said the series will follow a group of Native teenagers on a journey of survival as they laugh about the pain and darkness they’ve experienced, with a fun, supernatural twist.
But the path to FX wasn’t clear cut, and Harjo said there were quite a few bumps in the road and even more failures.
During his time at OU, Harjo said he bought a computer and a camera to teach himself to edit and shoot his own films.
“It was such an education, and I kind of took it and ran with it,” Harjo said. “I’ve never been afraid to jump off a cliff.”
Harjo said he was fortunate enough to find support among his professors and peers. He used to screen his films on Campus Corner and formed a strong bond with former OU professor Scott Hale.
“You could tell that (Harjo) was different, in a good way.” Hale said. “And while his attendance was not sterling, it was obvious that this guy was going to do great things.”
Hale said from the minute he met Harjo he knew he was “charismatic,” and although Harjo wasn’t the best student when it came to following the attendance policy — something the two still joke about — on the days he made it to class, he always brought something new to the table.
“He is a natural storyteller. People can't help but be drawn to him,” Hale said. “Whether we were watching something and he made some smartass remark, or he was onstage making smartass remarks. He was born telling stories.”
Hale said he continues to be blown away by the way Harjo — who Hale said is one of the students he is most proud of — captures the spirit of not just the people, but the locations he films in.
“Whether it's the sound of locusts on a summer night, or whether it's just blood red dirt,” Hale said. “You know you're watching the Sterlin Harjo show.”
But Harjo said his first projects were not Sundance-worthy, and his first feature film was so bad that he has it “in a box somewhere” hidden in his home.
“If you want to be a filmmaker, make films right now. You’re a day late,” Harjo said. “Because you're going to make some really bad films like me.”
Before the FX deals and money, Harjo said he had to build a small team of people who were willing to work with him without any of the glitz and glam of big-time productions.
“It’s really hard to ask people to work on something for no money. They have to believe in you, and they have to believe in the vision,” Harjo said. “I'm really thankful for the crew here that I came up with because they stuck it out with me. It's so nice to be able to hire them and pay them now.”
Through every failure, Harjo said one thing kept him going — the desire to tell the stories Hollywood had left behind.
“I didn’t see stories that represented me and the people that I knew, and so I wanted to be the one to do that,” Harjo said. “It’s really exciting to tell stories that haven't been told before.”
Harjo said the dismissal of Native voices and stories stems from the long history of Native oppression in the U.S. The aversion to Native stories ran so deep in Hollywood that when Harjo left Norman after college to pursue his career, a Hollywood executive asked if Philip Seymour Hoffman could play a role and be on the poster for a film.
“They told me they loved the script, but Native stories don’t sell,” Harjo said. “I’m not gonna ask (Hoffman) to be a cameo.”
Harjo said he attributes Hollywood’s diversity problem to its shortsightedness. He said the only reference to Natives in popular films has been in westerns or stories told through a white point of view.
“Most TV shows about Natives have something to do with white people. Whether that's through history and trauma, or white people trying to get us down,” Harjo said. “They had no idea how to make nuanced Native characters.”
With the recent push for more diversity in the industry, Harjo said Native filmmakers are finally getting the recognition they deserve. Now that Hollywood knows diverse films can make money, Harjo said it’s opened up the conversation for more Native creators.
“All of a sudden, diversity is being celebrated, but when I was coming up, it was a hindrance,” Harjo said. “We’ve always been here, there was just no work.”
Before his “Reservation Dogs” deal with FX, Harjo decided to document the experiences of underrepresented Native artists across the world in his documentary, “Love and Fury.” The film follows Native writers, painters and musicians for a full year.
One musician in the film, Penny Pitchlynn — known by her stage name LABRYS — is from Norman, Oklahoma. She said working with Harjo helped to pull her out of a dark place.
The two met in 2010 when Harjo directed Pitchlynn’s music video for her song “Salem.” The two stayed in contact over the years, and he eventually called her about lending her story to “Love and Fury.”
“(Harjo) has frequently been one of the good voices,” Pitchlynn said. “I think that’s what humans are for. He’s a good voice.”
Native representation in media is more than just representation to Harjo. He said it’s a celebration of everything Native people have had to overcome — and that’s exactly what his and Waititi’s project “Reservation Dogs” is.
The show follows four Native teens navigating their emotions after a traumatic event, committing crimes and dodging the police. Harjo said he couldn’t divulge too much, but the supernatural and humorous elements of the show would appeal to fans of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Fargo”, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and anyone who loves television or Waititi's films.
“This is the show I’ve always wanted to make, but didn’t have the budget,” Harjo said. “Native humor hasn’t been on a mainstream level before and Native humor is very unique.”
Harjo said filming the pilot of the show during the pandemic was challenging, but that everyone on set was excited to be back doing what they loved. He said that because of Waititi’s previous connection at FX — vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows'' — the executives didn’t even ask for a pitch; they greenlit the pilot and then ordered the series.
Harjo said working with Waititi, who is currently directing “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has been a breeze because the two are so close.
“It’s just like working with your friend,” Harjo said. “But my friend happens to be in Australia right now directing Thor.”
Harjo said he wants artists, especially Native artists, to go after what they want unapologetically.
“I had a teacher who said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t have a fallback plan. You’ll fall back,’” Harjo said.
“Reservation Dogs” will resume filming in April 2021 and premiere on FX by 2022.
Note: This story was corrected at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 7 to clarify Sterling Harjo's tribal affiliation.
