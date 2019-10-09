You are the owner of this article.
Yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey to perform at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City

Photo via Mason Ramsey's website.

A 12-year-old boy who went viral last year after yodeling in a Walmart will visit Oklahoma City on his tour of the U.S.

Mason Ramsey will perform on Oct. 17 in Oklahoma City, the fourth stop on his tour of U.S. cities. The tour will begin on Oct. 10 in New York and end on Nov. 23 in California, spanning 21 cities, according to his website.

Ramsey rose to internet fame after a 2018 video of him yodeling “Lovesick Blues” in an Illinois Walmart went viral. He has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is the youngest country singer in a generation to sign with a major record label, according to his website.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $25 for balcony seating. The performance will start at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma 

