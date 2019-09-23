You are the owner of this article.
The Joy Formidable to play with DeVotchKa for 10-year anniversary of debut album

Welsh alternative rock band The Joy Formidable will perform with quartet DeVotchKa at Opolis on Sept. 24.

In addition to the concert, the bands will play one to two songs in an “intimate setting” and pose for pictures with concert-goers during a meet and greet after the show, according to TicketStorm.

The bands are currently on tour across the U.S. and the U.K. for the 10-year anniversary of The Joy Formidable’s first album, "A Balloon Called Moaning." The album’s song “Whirring” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Chart in 2011.

General admission tickets for those who preorder are $20 for anyone over 21 and $23 for those under, and $25 and $28 on the day of the concert. Meet and greets cost $50 for those over 21 and $53 for those under. The show will start at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 and is open to all ages.

