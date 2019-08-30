'Summer Daze 2.0' shifts spotlight to local bands in concert series at Opolis

Opolis will provide local artists with the opportunity to receive recognition with its indoor concert series this weekend.
Summer Daze 2.0 will be held Aug. 30–31 and will feature a variety of independent bands and musical genres. The event will include bands ranging from the indie pop sound of Oklahoma's own Sports to the chill vibes of Hovvdy out of Austin, Texas.
Opolis will offer a wide selection of organic, vegan foods, along with some ice cold drinks, according to its website.
OU junior Kam Duncan is the lead guitarist of the band Burl. Along with managing his schoolwork, Duncan and his fellow band members have put a lot of work and passion into their music, which Duncan describes as “soft rock with a psychedelic twist.”
Like Smokey Motel, Spinster and Swim Fan, all local bands who are involved in the concert series, Duncan sees Summer Daze 2.0 as a prime opportunity for his band to be promoted.
“We think it is a really good chance to get more exposure,” Duncan said. “I think Opolis does a great job of pairing local artists with bigger, regional touring bands to help bring the local artists to a higher level of publicity.”
General admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketStorm.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.
