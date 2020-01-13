Pearl Jam to perform new album 'Gigaton' at Chesapeake Energy Arena in April

Rock band Pearl Jam will perform in Oklahoma City on April 6, as part of its tour following the release of their latest album.
Pearl Jam, founded in 1990 in Seattle, will release its newest album “Gigaton” on March 27. The band’s last album, “Lightning Bolt,” was released in 2013 and won a Grammy award.
The first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," on “Gigaton” will drop in the coming weeks. The album cover art features a photo of a Norwegian ice cap taken by Canadian photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen, according to a press release.
Oklahoma City is the ninth stop on the band’s 16-date tour. Following the North American tour, the band will tour Europe, according to its website.
Pearl Jam will perform on April 6 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster starting on Jan. 23 for Ticketmaster Verified Fans and Jan. 24 for general sale. Verified Fan registration closes on Jan. 15.
