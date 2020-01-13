You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Pearl Jam to perform new album 'Gigaton' at Chesapeake Energy Arena in April

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pearl Jam

Rock band Pearl Jam poses for a photo. The 30-year-old band will stop in Oklahoma City in April on their newest live tour.

 Via press release

Rock band Pearl Jam will perform in Oklahoma City on April 6, as part of its tour following the release of their latest album.

Pearl Jam, founded in 1990 in Seattle, will release its newest album “Gigaton” on March 27. The band’s last album, “Lightning Bolt,” was released in 2013 and won a Grammy award.

The first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," on “Gigaton” will drop in the coming weeks. The album cover art features a photo of a Norwegian ice cap taken by Canadian photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen, according to a press release.

Oklahoma City is the ninth stop on the band’s 16-date tour. Following the North American tour, the band will tour Europe, according to its website.

Pearl Jam will perform on April 6 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster starting on Jan. 23 for Ticketmaster Verified Fans and Jan. 24 for general sale. Verified Fan registration closes on Jan. 15.

Tags

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments